FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

NNI Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 8, 2023 09:00am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has slammed Indian attempts to distort remarks by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his recent visit to Indian city of Goa to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) Summit.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson has said any insinuation associating foreign minister’s remarks over G-20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with a threat of violence, was not only mischievous but also highly irresponsible.

“Any insinuation, associating foreign minister’s remarks with a threat of violence, is not only mischievous but highly irresponsible. It is an attempt to shift focus from the foreign minister’s key message of conflict resolution through dialogue and in accordance with international law and UN security council resolutions,” the statement read.

We discussed Kashmir issue on Indian soil, Bilawal

In a news statement issued in Islamabad on Sunday in response to media queries regarding a video clip insinuating that Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened India over conduct of a G-20 meeting in IIOJK, the FO spokesperson said: “It is an attempt to shift focus from the foreign minister’s key message of conflict resolution through dialogue and in accordance with international law and UN security council resolutions.”

“In a number of public pronouncements during his recent visit to India, the foreign minister emphasized the critical importance of relevant UN Security Council resolutions for a peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Clearly, he based his case on international law,” it was reiterated.

The spokesperson further stressed that the journalistic norms must be respected while reporting on sensitive inter-state matters.

The ministry of foreign affairs, the spokesperson further said, had already articulated Pakistan’s position on the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK in its press release on April 11.

Pakistan had already expressed its strong indignation over India’s decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 May.

Scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was also termed as ‘equally disconcerting’.

“India’s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in sheer disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” the earlier press release on April 11 maintained.

Such events could not hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognized dispute that had remained on the agenda of United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

“Nor could such activities divert international community’s attention from India’s brutal suppression of the people of IIOJK including illegal attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory,” it was added.

TimetoMoVVeOn May 08, 2023 07:26am
You have no place or position in n this world to condemn anything.
