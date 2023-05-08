Taxpayers urged to make on-time payments

PESHAWAR: Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Zafar Iqbal Khan has urged taxpayers for timely depositing of tax outstanding against them to play role in bringing improvement in the national economy.

He was speaking during monthly online ‘open court’ here in the Regional Tax Office. Chief Commissioner Withholding Zone, Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner Peshawar Zone Mohammad Ayaz, Commissioner Corporate Zone, Shaukat Hayat, Additional Commissioner Headquarters, Bahadar Shah Afridi and Assistant Commissioner/Focal Person, Faheem Rashid also assisted the Chief Commissioner during the proceeding.

The Chief Commissioner said that aim behind holding the online court is the resolution of the problems of taxpayers at their doorsteps. He was of the view that online court is best forum to connect the tax collectors with taxpayers. He urged the taxpayers to come in the forefront to directly inform them about their problems and hardships.

The taxpayers shown keen interest in the proceeding of the open court and asked various questions relating to various taxes and their collection. Chief Commissioner and his team satisfied the participants through their answers.

