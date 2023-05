ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal said PTI Chairman Imran Khan Niazi not only damaged economy of the country but also introduced intolerance in the society.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said Imran Niazi used ‘religion card and religious touch’ for his political interests which produced results in the form of Mardan incident. He said it was the same religion card which led to assassination attempt on him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023