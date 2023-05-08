AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dastgir satisfied with performance of Fesco

Press Release Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir has said that Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Fesco’s performance in terms of ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in eight districts of Fesco region, recovery of more than 20% and losses as per NEPRA targets is commendable, bonus is the right of Fesco employees and they will get it very soon.

Minister said that with efforts of the Board of Directors, the company is on way of progress. Its performance is worth emulating for other Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

He expressed these views during a meeting with a six-member delegation of Fesco Board of Directors. During the meeting with convener Fesco Customer Services Committee Farrukh Iqbal, BOD members Raja Ameer Hamza, Numan Khalid, Iftikhar Ansari, Mohammad Ali Ranjha and Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri were also present.

On the demand of the Board of Directors members, the Energy Minister, assured that the Fescoofficers and officials will get the performance bonus very soon, while approval for the recruitment of more than five thousand vacant seats of grades 1 to 16 will also be given in the next month, because shortage of staff, imposing effects on the performance of company. On the demand of the Board of Directors (BODs) Fesco, The Federal Minister also assured to start the recruitment process of Grade 17 Sub Divisional Officers SDOs/Junior Engineers very soon.

Special efforts of opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed and National Assembly member Khalid Javed Waraich were included for arranging the six-member Fesco board of directors meeting with the Minister. The board members also thanked these two personalities.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Fesco Board of Directors also met with the Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Langriyal and during this time there was a fruitful discussion regarding the performance of Fesco. On the request of Fesco Board of Directors, Federal Energy Minister for Khurram Dastgir and Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Langriyal also indicated to visit the Fesco headquarters soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra FESCO DISCOS Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir

Comments

1000 characters

Dastgir satisfied with performance of Fesco

Qin, COAS discuss CPEC, other matters

Army chief, Afghan FM discuss security issues

Dividends to shareholders: PSBA approaches SECP against listed companies

MPD&SI proposes changes in NEP

FBR needs to work harder to help country sustain its ‘off grey list’ status

Sale of smuggled Iranian diesel causing huge revenue loss

2 solar projects in Punjab: NPCC suggests impact, facility assessment studies

FO censures Indian propaganda against Bilawal

CJP explains how judgements have moral authority

Yellen warns of ‘chaos’ if US fails to raise debt ceiling

Read more stories