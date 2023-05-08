Dastgir satisfied with performance of Fesco

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir has said that Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Fesco’s performance in terms of ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers in eight districts of Fesco region, recovery of more than 20% and losses as per NEPRA targets is commendable, bonus is the right of Fesco employees and they will get it very soon.

Minister said that with efforts of the Board of Directors, the company is on way of progress. Its performance is worth emulating for other Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

He expressed these views during a meeting with a six-member delegation of Fesco Board of Directors. During the meeting with convener Fesco Customer Services Committee Farrukh Iqbal, BOD members Raja Ameer Hamza, Numan Khalid, Iftikhar Ansari, Mohammad Ali Ranjha and Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri were also present.

On the demand of the Board of Directors members, the Energy Minister, assured that the Fescoofficers and officials will get the performance bonus very soon, while approval for the recruitment of more than five thousand vacant seats of grades 1 to 16 will also be given in the next month, because shortage of staff, imposing effects on the performance of company. On the demand of the Board of Directors (BODs) Fesco, The Federal Minister also assured to start the recruitment process of Grade 17 Sub Divisional Officers SDOs/Junior Engineers very soon.

Special efforts of opposition leader Raja Riaz Ahmed and National Assembly member Khalid Javed Waraich were included for arranging the six-member Fesco board of directors meeting with the Minister. The board members also thanked these two personalities.

Meanwhile, the delegation of Fesco Board of Directors also met with the Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Langriyal and during this time there was a fruitful discussion regarding the performance of Fesco. On the request of Fesco Board of Directors, Federal Energy Minister for Khurram Dastgir and Federal Energy Secretary Rashid Langriyal also indicated to visit the Fesco headquarters soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023