PML-N formally launches its election campaign: Rana

APP Published 08 May, 2023 07:14am
FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has formally launched its election campaign and it would eliminate its opponents with the power of people’s mandate.

Addressing a public gathering while inaugurating his public secretariat in NA-106 (PP-17-108) near Chak No.65-JB on Sadhar-Narwala Bypass Road here on Sunday night, he said that this event clearly indicated that PML-N was popular among the masses so it would emerge as a winning party in the upcoming elections.

The minister said that PML-N had track record of serving the masses and it would restart the journey of progress and prosperity which was disrupted in 2018. He regretted that an incompetent person was brought to power but he bitterly failed to deliver and undertake any development project during his tenure.

Rana Sana Ullah said that PML-N era was marked with motorways. “We launched massive uplift projects in the country. We also launched motorways in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar but Imran Khan failed to even complete one section of this mega project from Sukkur to Karachi”, he said and added that this portion would also be completed during the tenure of PML-N.

He said that PML-N had established hospitals, airports and motorways but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to even auction the rest area of petrol pumps on the motorways. He said that PML-N also launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was scheduled to be completed in 2020 but it could be completed due to removal of PML-N government. “If this project was completed, we had no need for foreign aid or enhance the prices of oil, gas and dollar. However, we would restart this journey of progress and prosperity if the people voted and supported PML-N in the upcoming elections”, he added.

The minister mentioned that the PML-N established cardiology institute, children hospital, new campuses of universities in Faisalabad in addition to refurbishing main roads of this city but PTI did nothing for uplift of people during its tenure.

He said that PML-N had the credit to make Pakistan atomic power in 1998 and it was the reason that India failed to achieve its nefarious design against Pakistan as no one could wage a war with an atomic power. At that time the country was progressing at leaps and bounds but martial law was imposed which remained intact for 11 years. When PML-N came again into power in 2013, the country was facing load shedding and threats of terrorism but the government under leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif efficiently controlled this situation.

