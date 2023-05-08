AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Construction of houses: Govt urged to give easy instalment loans

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023 06:40am
HYDERABAD: President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani said that every country which has determined a “mother industry” for its development and promoted it, today all those countries have firm place in the list of developed countries of the world.

He said that the real problem of Pakistani economists is that they have run the economy like earning daily bread and never made a long-term plan for the economy. Pakistan’s construction industry is so vast that it can become the “mother industry” of Pakistan because this construction industry runs 72 more industries in the country.

He factually stated that there is a shortage of twelve million houses in Pakistan and the shortage is increasing by three to three and a half lakh houses every year. While the Pakistani state has failed to provide basic amenities such as education, health, and food to the poor and middle class, it has also failed to provide affordable housing to the masses.

Now that the private sector has joined the construction sector, government should give loans in easy installments to the middle class to ease in the construction of houses, which will not only drive the industry but also provide employment to skilled and unskilled people.

