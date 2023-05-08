SSUET holds torch relay ceremony for national games

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a Torch Relay Ceremony for the 34th edition of the National Games to be held in Quetta.

Chief Guest of the event was Administrator Karachi Dr. Saif ur Rehman and it was attended by the Director Sports Higher Education Commission Javed Ali Memon, Secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association, Khalid Mahmood, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajpoot, Director General Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khosa, Director General Balochistan Sports Board Dara Khan, besides former Olympians (Hockey) Hanif Khan, Nasir Ali, Haseem Khan, international hockey player Muhammad Ali Khan and others.

Addressing the event, Administrator Karachi said that Torch Relay symbolizes the value of excellence, friendship and respect. It brings people together from all walks of life, providing opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and diversity while promoting unity and harmony. After two years, National Games will be held in Sindh. Quality and worth of the university is measured by the skills and knowledge of the Alumni.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that it is a proud moment for us that Sir Syed University has the privilege to conduct Torch Relay for National Games. The aim of the National Games is to create and enhance sporting opportunities in Pakistan. Sports help youth to stay in shape and make them learn how to organize their time, boost friendships, and build relationships with their companions. He said people from different regions of Pakistan come together to celebrate the National Games, creating a cross-culture harmony.

Appreciating the role of HEC in the promotion of sports, he said that we are thankful to HEC for choosing Sir Syed University for today’s ceremony and the HEC Sports Division is playing a vital role in developing quality sports in Pakistan by patronizing healthy sports activities. Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Olympic Association for the development of sports in Pakistan. He said HEC is providing a platform for students, to show their skills and talent and to groom themselves for sports activities at national and international levels.

Director Sports HEC, Javed Ali Memon said that HEC has taken an initiative to promote sports in Pakistan and bring out talent at grass root level.

Director Sports SSUET, Mubashir Mukhtar said that sports activities are useful to promote physical and mental health as well as supporting education, boosting employment prospects, and improving social cohesion.

