Promotion matters of govt officials: Special cell at CM’s office established

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his recent tweet message on the famous social website Twitter apprised that the Punjab government undertook an important step with regard to promotional matters of government officials in Punjab from Grade 01 to Grade 20.

A Special Cell has been established in the CM Office to resolve departmental affairs and matters relating to the promotion of Punjab government officials. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Special Secretary Muhammad Ahmad as a Focal Person in this regard.

A Special Cell has been functionalized in the CM Office to resolve any sort of issue relating to the promotion of all government officials from Grade 01 to Grade 20. The government officials in case of any complaint regarding departmental or promotion cases can contact the Special Cell being established in the CM Office without any hesitation.

Focal Person and Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Ahmad can be contacted on these numbers 042-99203268 and 0324- 4440226.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023