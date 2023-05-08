AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
10-member Italian delegation due this month

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2023
LAHORE: A high level 10-member Italian and Pakistani businessmen delegation will visit Pakistan in last week of May to further explore the avenues of mutual interests in various sectors.

It was disclosed, here on Sunday, by Muhammad Sheheryar Khan Honorary Investment counselor Government of Pakistan for Italy while talking to CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

He said delegation will also attend the forthcoming 4th Edition of TEXPO 2023 to be held in Karachi on 26-28 May. The delegation members were briefed about the significance of the largest textile exhibition in Pakistan and informed about details of participation.

Highlighting the prospects of business and investment in Pakistan, Muhammad Sheheryar Khan urged the Pakistani business community to redouble their outreach in Italian markets to enhance Pakistan’s exports in all fields, including textile, agriculture, IT, food and marble. The business community expressed keen interest in TEXPO 2023 and discussed details of participation, he concluded.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said PFC will welcome the Italian delegation to facilitate them to make their business visit a real success.

