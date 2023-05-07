AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Nigerian Minister, Commerce Minister discuss bilateral ties

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: A four-member delegation led by Hadi Sirika, the Minister for Aviation of Nigeria, called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the delegation and the Federal Minister engaged in discussions. A key focus of the discussions was the aviation field, with both sides emphasizing the need for joint ventures and collaborations in this sector.

They recognized the potential for enhancing connectivity and cooperation in the aviation industry, which would contribute to increased trade and economic growth between Pakistan and Nigeria.

Syed Naveed Qamar warmly welcomed the Nigerian delegation and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations. He assured the dignitaries of the government’s full support in increasing trade between the two countries, in line with Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa Policy’ which aims to enhance economic and trade ties with African nations, including Nigeria.

