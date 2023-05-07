Policeman shot dead by unknown assailants

KARACHI: Some unknown assailants shot dead a policeman near Green Bus Stop on Sarjani Morr in Karachi on Saturday.

According to police, a cop, Azeem Iqbal, was coming back to Sarjani Town on his motorcycle after attending a wedding ceremony last night he was not in his police uniform. Some unknown persons opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The attackers did not snatch anything from the slain cop. Police found a 30-bore pistol, mobile phone, purse, cash and motorcycle from his possession.

He was the resident of Sarjani Town. The body of the slain policeman was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police have started investigation.

Citizen kills 2 dacoits in North Nazimabad: Separately, a citizen gunned down two alleged dacoits in North Nazimabad, Block D, in Karachi on Friday night.

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the social media.

It could be seen in the footage that a citizen in a silver car took aim at the alleged criminals riding a motorcycle on the road and opened fire at them. One of the alleged dacoits was hit by the bullet in his back and fell down from the motorbike.

However, the other alleged dacoit did not stop and rode on. After some distance, the chasing citizen again shot a fire at him. This time the bullet pierced him and he, too, crashed down on the road.

According to police, they could not find the trace of the citizen who killed them. Police also claimed that both the slain persons were dacoits. Police recovered pistols from their possession.

Marriage row claims life in Kashmore: A man was killed and 10 others got injured during an exchange of fire between two groups of the Chandia clan over a marriage proposal in Khair Muhammad Chandio village in Kashmore.

Police said that two groups of Chandia Baradri indulged in a scuffle over some marriage row. They opened fire on each other. As a result, Muhammad Yousaf Ali Chandia died on the spot, while 10 other people sustained injuries.

The injured included Khadim Hussain, Hassan Ali, Mumtaz Ali, Pervaiz Ali, Muhammad Husain, Shahid Ali Chandia and others. Police shifted the dead bodies and the injured persons to the Civil Hospital, Kashmore.

The heirs put the dead bodies on the Indus Highway in protest and blocked the traffic coming and going from Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on the highway. The commuters are facing difficulties due to blockage of the road.

According to hospital sources, the condition of two injured persons was critical. Police have not registered the case of the incident so far, nor have they made any arrests in this connection.