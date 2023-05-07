AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
‘Founder’ group starts LCCI election campaign

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
LAHORE: “Founder” the largest group Saturday formally kicked off campaign to muster support from voters in the forthcoming annual election of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Veteran trade leader and former President Lahore Chamber Shahzad Ali Malik, while addressing the group meeting here said as usual he will continue to hold business community in high esteem and help solve their problems on top priority as business community is backbone of national economy.

He said “We will visit all major markets during the first phase of campaign and meet their local leaders besides holding marathon sessions with respective office bearers of local traders unions.

A large number trade leaders including former chamber presidents Mian Misbah, Sh Muhammad Asif, Almas Hyder, Abdul Basit, Sh Shahid Hassan were also president.

He said “Founder” in principle decided with consensus after talking leaders into confidence that only capable and winning candidates enjoying good repute and integrity in the business community will be awarded tickets in Lahore Chamber election. He said that he will take all stakeholders on board while framing proposals and recommendations for submission to government.

He announced that after coming into power, he will hold convention of all chambers and affiliated associations to address their problems mainly aimed at boosting economic activities in the province.

