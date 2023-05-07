Governor for dealing with food adulteration mafia with an iron fist

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that food adulteration mafia should be dealt with iron hands and the PFA should ensure the provision of hygienic food to the public.

This he said while talking to the Director General Punjab Food Authority, Raja Jahangir Anwar who called on him, here today. On this occasion, DG Punjab Food Authority briefed the Governor Punjab about the affairs and future plans of Punjab Food Authority.

The governor said that the teams of Punjab Food Authority should adopt courteous behavior towards people, but should not show any leniency on principles. He urged the DG Food Authority that the teams of Punjab Food Authority should also ensure the quality of the food items sold by the cart vendors and kiosks outside schools and other educational institutions so that the common people and children eat safe and healthy food.

He further said that special attention should be paid to the checking of canteens and messes of universities and colleges and the quality of food items should be checked.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Food Authority, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the Food Authority is taking all possible measures to regulate the food industry and to ensure safe and hygienic food and drink items to the people.

Later, Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and Commissioner Bahawalpur, Ehtesham Anwar met the governor and discussed maintenance of evacuee trust properties in the whole of Punjab, including Jamia Masjid-ul-Sadiq Bahawalpur and Bostan Aziz Railway Station Bahawalpur.

The governor said that Jamia Masjid-ul-Sadiq is an important national heritage. He said that Masjid-ul-Sadiq is a memorial of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan, benefactor of Pakistan and is in a state of disrepair, its condition should be improved on priority, he stressed.

He instructed the concerned officers that committees should be formed for these two projects and the Punjab government should be sensitized to review the provision of administrative expenses of Auqaf from the provincial budget, by changing the prevailing procedure for better maintenance of evacuee trust properties, so that the income of evacuee trust properties can be used for relevant purposes in accordance with Sharia rules.

