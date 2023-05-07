AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Governor for dealing with food adulteration mafia with an iron fist

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that food adulteration mafia should be dealt with iron hands and the PFA should ensure the provision of hygienic food to the public.

This he said while talking to the Director General Punjab Food Authority, Raja Jahangir Anwar who called on him, here today. On this occasion, DG Punjab Food Authority briefed the Governor Punjab about the affairs and future plans of Punjab Food Authority.

The governor said that the teams of Punjab Food Authority should adopt courteous behavior towards people, but should not show any leniency on principles. He urged the DG Food Authority that the teams of Punjab Food Authority should also ensure the quality of the food items sold by the cart vendors and kiosks outside schools and other educational institutions so that the common people and children eat safe and healthy food.

He further said that special attention should be paid to the checking of canteens and messes of universities and colleges and the quality of food items should be checked.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Food Authority, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the Food Authority is taking all possible measures to regulate the food industry and to ensure safe and hygienic food and drink items to the people.

Later, Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari and Commissioner Bahawalpur, Ehtesham Anwar met the governor and discussed maintenance of evacuee trust properties in the whole of Punjab, including Jamia Masjid-ul-Sadiq Bahawalpur and Bostan Aziz Railway Station Bahawalpur.

The governor said that Jamia Masjid-ul-Sadiq is an important national heritage. He said that Masjid-ul-Sadiq is a memorial of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan, benefactor of Pakistan and is in a state of disrepair, its condition should be improved on priority, he stressed.

He instructed the concerned officers that committees should be formed for these two projects and the Punjab government should be sensitized to review the provision of administrative expenses of Auqaf from the provincial budget, by changing the prevailing procedure for better maintenance of evacuee trust properties, so that the income of evacuee trust properties can be used for relevant purposes in accordance with Sharia rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muhammad Balighur Rehman PFA hygienic food Auqaf

Comments

1000 characters

Governor for dealing with food adulteration mafia with an iron fist

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories