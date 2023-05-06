AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
TCF and Citi Foundation expand partnership for sixth year

Published 06 May, 2023
KARACHI: The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and the Citi Foundation expanded their partnership for the sixth year to implement the ‘21st Century Employability and Digital Skills for the Youth Programme’.

Under the collaboration, Citi Foundation provided a one-year grant of $175,000 to support the continuity of quality intermediate learning for TCF college students to help them transition to tertiary education and build technical skills for the 21stCentury economy.

Secondary students from low-income families in Pakistan face immense barriers to transition to intermediate and tertiary education because of irregular classes in Government institutions and the unaffordability of expensive tutoring and transportation. Students eventually transitioning to universities often lack technical skills critical to surviving in a 21st century economy.

“Despite the many opportunities today’s world provides for the younger generation to succeed, these opportunities are not easily accessible for the youth from low-income families, said Ahmed Bozai, CCO Citi Pakistan. With Citi Foundation’s support, TCF allows students to develop technical skills through interventions that bring the world of work to life. This collaboration reflects Citi’s belief that with the right skills, young people can contribute to their communities, setting them on a pathway to future success in the country.”

