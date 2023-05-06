AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IIUI holds 2nd International Islamic Peace Conference

Press Release Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday stressed the need for ending the tendencies of intolerance, hatred, and biasness in society so that an environment of unity, harmony and peaceful co-existence could be created, said a press release.

“Confrontation always encourages polarisation in the society which never allows a greater unity to take place, which is a must to become a stronger and prosperous nation,” he said while addressing the 2nd International Islamic Peace Conference at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

He said the country’s youth had all the skills and capabilities required in transforming Pakistan into a vibrant and developed nation, adding strong democratic norms were linked with the promotion of tolerance-culture and forging exemplary unity among all ranks.

The minister recalled that Pakistan rendered great sacrifices in the war on terror as its more than 70,000 people lost their lives and the country faced a significant blow of around $100-150 billion to its economy.

Iqbal said the country could not afford internal unrest as it needed to strengthen the national economy to tackle the confronted challenges.

He said during the last tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government national economy was growing at a faster pace under the Vision-2025, which was evident from the report of an international rating agency which predicted Pakistan would be among the top world economies by 2030.

But today, he regretted that Pakistan came down in all global rankings due to poor economic policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that remained in power for four years. “Nations get a significant place in the world only when they are economically strong,” he added.

He urged the youth to utilise their skills in the field of information technology to make Pakistan an information giant in the next 10 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ahsan iqbal IIUI International Islamic Peace Conference

Comments

1000 characters

IIUI holds 2nd International Islamic Peace Conference

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories