CPEC to strengthen country’s economy, create jobs: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that the government has accelerated the pace of work on CPEC projects and the country's economy will be strengthened with CPEC, as numerous job opportunities will be created through this.

He said this during a meeting with Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, who called on him, here today. In the meeting, both discussed different issues besides matters of mutual interest. Both also condemned India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, human rights violations and revocation of the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor Punjab said that providing basic facilities to the people and bringing economic stability to the country are among the top priorities of the government. “We have to equip our youth with modern education so that they can play an active role in the development of the country,” he said.

The governor Punjab also invited the students of Gilgit-Baltistan for a study tour to Governor House Lahore. He further said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, especially Skardu, are peace-loving. He said that it is commendable that crime in Gilgit-Baltistan is almost non-existent, which is a role model for the rest of the Pakistanis.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah said on this occasion said that the breath taking scenery of Gilgit-Baltistan is a paradise attracts many domestic and foreign tourists every year. Besides, it is rich in natural resources. He said that the economy of the country can be bolstered by developing Gilgit-Baltistan in terms of tourism. He said that the government should take more steps for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board, Ali Sarfraz Hussain in a meeting to the governor gave a briefing regarding the progress of the development on schemes of South Punjab especially Bahawalpur Division.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that public welfare schemes should be completed soon. He stressed that the Planning and Development Board should complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible in the best public interest. He also instructed to complete the work on South Punjab Bahawalpur Motorway Link Road Jhangra to Bahawalpur soon.

