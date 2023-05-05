AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden says Republicans holding US economy 'hostage'

AFP Published May 5, 2023
Follow us

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden accused Republicans on Friday of holding the US economy "hostage" by refusing to pass a debt limit increase unless he first agrees to "draconian" budget cuts.

Biden said he would tell congressional leaders when they meet on Tuesday that they must do "what every other Congress has done -- that is pass the debt limit, avoid default."

Republicans in Congress are insisting on Biden first accepting major budget cuts before they vote to extend the US debt ceiling, allowing the government to borrow more money.

Biden administration warns China hopes for US debt 'chaos

The Biden administration says funds will run out as early as June 1 if the extension -- an annual accounting maneuver that usually passes with little debate -- doesn't happen, triggering national debt default.

"They're trying to hold the debt hostage to (get) us to agree to some draconian cuts," Biden said at a White House meeting on the economy.

Biden emphasized that he was ready to discuss budget reductions but not if the negotiation was linked to the debt ceiling.

"We can debate where to cut, how much to spend..., but not under the threat of default," he said. "That's why we have a budget process to debate in open."

"We're ready for that debate," he said. But "the last thing this country needs, after all we've been through, is a manufactured crisis, and that's what this is: a manufactured crisis from beginning to end."

US Joe Biden Republicans US debt ceiling

Comments

1000 characters

Biden says Republicans holding US economy 'hostage'

IMF reiterates ‘necessary financing’ condition for completion of Pakistan’s ninth review

FM Bilawal terms his India visit as 'successful'

Rupee improves, settles at 283.59 against US dollar

Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on May 10

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar meets delegation led by JPMorgan Dubai

Supreme Court not to ‘sit idle’ if PTI-PDM negotiations fail: CJP

Cheaper Iranian oil attracts inflation-hit Pakistani consumers: report

India should create a conducive environment for talks: FM Bilawal

Bank Alfalah enters VC ecosystem, takes 7.2% equity stake in QistBazaar

Babar Azam becomes fastest to reach 5,000 ODI runs

Read more stories