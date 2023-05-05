AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Gold sheds 2% on US jobs growth as Fed-led rally fizzles

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 06:36pm
Gold prices beat a fast retreat on Friday after above-forecast U.S. payrolls data that could potentially see the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates high for longer than expected.

Spot gold lost nearly 2% to $2,011.19 per ounce by 8:55 a.m. EDT (1255 GMT), but was up about 1% for the week after surging to $2,072.19 on Thursday, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49 after the Federal Reserve hinted that its marathon hiking cycle may be ending.

U.S. gold futures shed 1.8% to $2,018.70.

But a chunk of those gains were quickly unwound as U.S. employers boosted hiring in April while raising wages for workers, pointing to sustained labor market strength that could see the Fed keeping rates higher for some time.

“The data will not lead the Fed to hike rates in June, but it will likely remind the rate-cut fanciers to settle a bit,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader based in New York, “Gold’s had a good week and a hold above $2,000 will prevent technical damage and will still print a weekly high close above 2008,” Wong added.

Economic uncertainty and lower rates boost demand for zero-yielding gold.

Also on the radar, were developments surrounding the U.S. banking sector and the U.S. debt ceiling.

US hiring shows surprise surge as unemployment falls

“If we see further panic around the debt ceiling or U.S. banks, hold onto your hats as I fear price action could get nasty around these highs and punish bulls and bears,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, warning that in “times of severe stress all markets, including gold, can fall.”

Meanwhile, global gold demand fell in the first three months of 2023, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Friday.

Spot silver lost 1.9% to $25.57 per ounce, platinum was mostly unchanged at $1,039.50, while palladium gained 0.6% to $1,456.28.

