Lavrov says drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington’s awareness and warned Russia would respond with “concrete actions”.

“It’s clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kyiv could not have carried out (the attack),” Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.

On Wednesday Russia said it had thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin, in what it said was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We will respond with concrete actions,” Lavrov said Friday.

Ukraine has denied responsibility, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying “we do not attack Moscow or Putin.”

Russia accuses US of being behind alleged Kremlin drone attack

The United States also rejected any accusation of involvement, and accused the Kremlin of “lying” about its role in the drone attack.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday “not to use this alleged attack as an excuse to continue the escalation of the war.”