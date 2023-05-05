AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.14%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
EPCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 72.49 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
NETSOL 78.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.71%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 64.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
SNGP 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 108.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
UNITY 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,990 Increased By 84.8 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,164 Increased By 69.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,372 Increased By 12.7 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum sales – dull and dreary

BR Research Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 10:11am
Follow us

Petroleum consumption in the country has been shrinking with petroleum product sales depicting a massive decline of 46 percent year-on-year in April 2023. The decline in oil sales by the OMC sector has been going on for a while primarily due to higher petroleum prices; severe economic slowdown; weaker consumption of furnace oil in power generation; and continuous rise in smuggling from Iran.

The decline in petroleum sales in April 2023 for the OMCs was led by decline in furnace oil sales followed by high-speed diesel and motor spirit. Furnace oil posted a whopping decline of 84 percent for volumes sold year-on-year, while diesel volumes were down by a colossal 50 percent year-on-year. Motor spirit consumption was weaker by 25 percent year-on-year during the month. Besides the factors mentioned above, the decline in sales for OMC in April was also due to Ramzan and longer Eid holidays.

However, some respite for volumes came in month-on-month analysis; sales of petroleum products were up by 6 percent month-on-month primarily due to the harvesting season and resulting rise in HSD sales.

Diesel sales were up by 16 percent, and petrol sales were up by 4 percent month-on-month. However, sales where furnace oil was down 16 percent. Nonetheless, diesel sales continue to be weaker year-on-year by half in April, which is a clear indication of where the transportation and industrial activity stands in the country

The OCAC data shows that she overall decline in sales of petroleum products by the oil marketing companies in 10MFY23 was 24 percent year-on-year led by 41 percent in FO, 25 percent in diesel, and 16 percent in petrol, which goes on to show that the sales will likely continue to be weaker in FY23 with only two months remaining.

power generation furnace oil petroleum sales economic slowdown OMC sector oil sale

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum sales – dull and dreary

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Supreme Court resumes hearing of election schedule case

Pakistan faces $3.7bn debt payments in May, June: report

Unilateral measures by states in violation of international law run counter to SCO objectives: Bilawal

Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Pakistan-Turkiye trade in goods agreement comes into force

Luxury items including vehicles, mobile phones: RDs imposed through SROs on import expired in March: FBR

German RE firms show no interest in solar power project at Muzaffargarh

Wheat procurement: ECC issues directives on issue of bank charges

Ministry cannot pay water usage charges to AJ&K just now

Read more stories