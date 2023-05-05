Northern parts may receive slightly above normal rainfall

KARACHI: The country’s northern parts are likely to receive a slightly above normal rainfall whereas south near the normal in May 2023, the Met Office has forecast.

In its weather outlook for May 2023, it said that there is a likely tendency for normal to slightly above normal rains in the country this month.

It forecast a slightly above normal rainfall for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

However, it said, Punjab, Sindh and parts of western Baluchistan may see near normal rainfall during the month.

The above-normal rains are likely to benefit agriculture sector in Pakistan it said and urged the farmers for precautions during rainy spells to protect the crops.

It warned that thunderstorms and windstorms may damage standing wheat crops amid its harvesting upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Photohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

