KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.762 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,771.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.600 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.985 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.183 billion), Silver (PKR 1.111 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 977.438 million), Platinum (PKR 880.174 million), DJ (PKR 546.135 million), SP 500 (PKR 251.559 million), Natural Gas (PKR 142.741 million), Copper (PKR 45.926 million), Brent (PKR 38.528 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.905 million were traded.

