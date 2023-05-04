AVN 64.92 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.54%)
EPCL 45.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 78.51 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.5%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PAEL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
TRG 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.21%)
UNITY 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.37%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 1.5 (0.04%)
BR30 14,928 Decreased By -47 (-0.31%)
KSE100 42,127 Increased By 39.3 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,363 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as dollar slides, but soft China demand weighs

Reuters Published 04 May, 2023 01:15pm
Follow us

Copper prices rose on Thursday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, but a weaker-than-expected demand recovery in top consumer China prevented a stronger rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 1.2% to $8,568 a tonne by 0738 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed almost flat at 66,920 yuan ($9,678.91) a tonne.

The dollar slipped against most major currencies after the US Federal Reserve opened the door to a pause in its aggressive tightening cycle. However, metals prices were still under pressure due to weaker-than-expected demand in top consumer China.

China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the sprawling manufacturing sector, which uses a vast amount of metals.

“The market has become increasingly frustrated with the slow rebound in economic activity in China.

This has seen investors reduce their net bullish positions on LME copper to a six-week low,“ said ANZ analysts in a note. Citi analysts said they were bearish on copper and downgraded the 0-3-month price forecast to $8,000 a tonne, from $8,500 a tonne previously.

“Weak global demand and high finished goods inventories, together with improving copper supply (scrap sector de-bottlenecking, mine supply debottlenecking, strong China refined supply), mean that a copper stock out is extremely unlikely in 2023 in our view,” they said in a note.

Aluminium, copper prices fall

LME aluminium was almost unchanged at $2,322 a tonne, nickel increased 0.6% to $24,895 a tonne, lead was up 0.4% at $2,138.50 a tonne while while zinc fell 0.1% to $2,627.50 a tonne and tin declined 2.8% to $26,020 a tonne.

SHFE nickel jumped 2.9% to 187,280 yuan a tonne, tin leaped 0.8% to 211,000 yuan a tonne, lead was up 0.8% at 15,370 yuan a tonne while zinc fell 0.5% to 21,100 yuan a tonne and aluminium dipped 0.1% to 18,415 yuan a tonne.

Nickel inventories in SHFE warehouses fell to a record low of 1,426 tonnes on Friday, supporting prices.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rises as dollar slides, but soft China demand weighs

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

Imran Khan reaches IHC for hearings of 9 cases

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

UAE’s Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Notices to traders under anti-money laundering law: Senate body on finance seeks clarification

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

Read more stories