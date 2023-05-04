IHC extends Imran Khan's bail in multiple cases

Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in several cases, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Maingul Hassan Aurangzeb, presided over the hearing.

The court granted Imran protective bail in seven cases, while it extended his interim bail in two other cases.

Earlier, in a video posted by the PTI, Imran, sitting in a wheelchair, said that he was going to the high court despite “swelling on his foot” as the court has summoned him and he respected the courts.

“I want to say that we respect the courts — unlike those, who, at all times, do all kinds of low acts and carry out propaganda against the judges if decisions are not in their favour,” Imran said.

On Wednesday, a division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Aurangzeb had heard the bail applications of Imran in nine cases.

During the proceeding, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the former premier’s persistent absences.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjhuta, Barrister Salman Safdar, and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared as Imran’s counsel while Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon was also present in the court.

Salman asked the bench to accept Imran’s request for exemption from attendance. The chief justice remarked that if the former premier was absent tomorrow (Thursday), his interim bail applications would be dismissed.

Safdar asked the court for three to four days’ time to be granted to the PTI chief. However, the IHC rejected the plea and adjourned the hearing.

Bail pleas: IHC summons IK

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police said that security arrangements have been made for Imran’s appearance according to a court order.

“Protection of the citizens’ life and belongings is the police’s responsibility. It is requested from the public to refrain from propaganda and rumours,” the police tweeted.