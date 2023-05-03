AVN 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.05%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
HUBC 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
KEL 1.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
MLCF 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
NETSOL 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PPL 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.7%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.24%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
TRG 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 43.8 (1.04%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.21%)
KSE100 41,965 Increased By 37.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

  • IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq says Imran has made a 'joke out of courts'
BR Web Desk Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 12:57pm
Follow us

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it today, after the former premier failed to turn up at a hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, while hearing the former PM's interim bail plea in a case involving murder attempt charges filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, expressed his dissatisfaction over Imran's persistent absences in various cases.

"He has made a joke out of the courts. Either we have come down or they have come up,” the judge replied.

The judge asked the PTI chief to appear today, warning that he will dismiss Imran's interim bail if he does not present himself.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjhuta appeared as Imran’s counsel. He told the court that his client cannot come to court and has filed an application to be expemted.

The IHC has called a recess in the hearing till Imran appears in court today.

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital against Imran on the complaint of Ranjha, who claimed PTI protesters attacked him when he was visiting the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year.

IHC Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Read more stories