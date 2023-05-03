IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it today, after the former premier failed to turn up at a hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, while hearing the former PM's interim bail plea in a case involving murder attempt charges filed by PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, expressed his dissatisfaction over Imran's persistent absences in various cases.

"He has made a joke out of the courts. Either we have come down or they have come up,” the judge replied.

The judge asked the PTI chief to appear today, warning that he will dismiss Imran's interim bail if he does not present himself.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjhuta appeared as Imran’s counsel. He told the court that his client cannot come to court and has filed an application to be expemted.

The IHC has called a recess in the hearing till Imran appears in court today.

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Secretariat police station in the federal capital against Imran on the complaint of Ranjha, who claimed PTI protesters attacked him when he was visiting the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan in October last year.