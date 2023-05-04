Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday filed a reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The reference was filed under Election Act 2017 and Article 218 of the Constitution. It was filed by Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in which Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar, Najam Saqib, Abuzar Chaudhry, Mian Aziz, Ejaz Chaudhry and Asad Umar were made parties.

The text of purported audio leak of Najam Saqib, son of Justice Saqib was attached with the reference along with the PTI’s ticket holders’ list.

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

It was adopted in the reference that complaint was being filed on the basis of moral and financial corruption because tickets were being sold for the Punjab assembly as one party did not obey the constitution and law. Proceedings should be started against the PTI for violating the constitution, law and Election Act.

The reference mentioned that the audio leak proved Saqib Nisar was involved in the deal to sell the PTI’s tickets and the person involved in the leaked call (Abuzar) got the PTI’s ticket so action should be taken against them.

It was said that Saqib Nisar, Ejaz Chaudhry and Asad Umar played the role of facilitators and urged the ECP for initiating action including dismissing Imran Khan as the party’s chairman.

The PML-N leaders urged the ECP to take action against the accused on the allegations of corruption, corrupt practices and bribery.