AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
“The ‘Little Boy’ next door”

Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “The ‘Little Boy’ next door” carried by the newspaper yesterday. Interestingly, the title of the editorial brings to mind a Hollywood blockbuster “The Boy Next Door”.

The movie starred, among others, Jennifer Lopez. In that movie a woman (Lopez), separated from her unfaithful husband, fell for a younger man who had moved in next door, but their affair took a highly dangerous turn.

Be that as it may, the “Little Boy” or El Nino appears to be very close. We have been witnessing untimely rains, so to speak.

As the world, including Pakistan, warms, rainfall will surely increase overall but changes in distributions, according to scientists, will increase droughts as well as floods. Last year’s devastating floods that inundated at least a one-third of Pakistan is a strong case in point.

The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying that “In sum, both the excessive rains and heatwaves are due shortly in Pakistan, but timely actions and well-planned programmes can reduce their negative fallout”. So “timely actions” is the key phrase.

In my view, there should be a ban on polythene bags from now till September. Moreover, rainwater harvesting must be made mandatory. In urban areas in particular, storm-water drains must be examined and quickly cleaned.

Hidayatullah Ranjha (Lahore)

