May 04, 2023
Raisi praises Assad for successfully overcoming sanctions

AFP Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
DAMASCUS: Visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Syria’s Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday for overcoming sanctions and achieving “victory” in the country’s 12-year-long civil war, in which Tehran has been a major ally.

The Syria conflict has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry. While the front lines have mostly quietened in recent years, large parts of the country’s north remain outside government control.

“Syria’s government and people have gone through great difficulties, and today we can say that you have overcome all these problems and achieved victory despite the threats and sanctions imposed on you,” Raisi told Assad, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency and Iran’s IRNA news agency.

Syria Iran Ebrahim Raisi Iran President Ebrahim Raisi Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

