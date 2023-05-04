MQM calls for national process of consultation

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), on Wednesday, stressed the need of a national process of consultation.

MQM Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar along with MNA Abu Bakar, Joint In-charge Inter-Provincial Committee Zahid Malik and President Punjab Abid Gujjar held a press conference.

On this occasion, Aam Aadmi Party Chairman Barrister Khalid Farooq, Central General Secretary Nasreen Malik, Youth Wing Chairman Raja Wasiq along with the workers announced to join MQM and merge the party into MQM.

The MQM leaders said that the current situation in the country is not hidden from anyone. The whole country is suffering from mental agony. Hereditary politics allowed a few dynasties to rule. People have been "fielding or bowling" for 75 years.

Earlier there were two major political parties, now there are three major political parties in Pakistan. People are standing where they were. Every political party, its leaders and its elites are proving that they are 100 per cent right.

Making every position of yours right and every position of others wrong will not work. Democratic process can be developed only by showing flexibility of major political parties, rulers and elites.

Political and economic crises must be resolved. The process of capital investment has to be promoted. The three political parties are taking turns to come to power.

Farooq Sattar said people have gone below the poverty line. Leaders of all political parties have made big mistakes. The crisis of electricity, gas and flour is increasing in Karachi, he added.

100 flour mills of Karachi are going to be closed. The prime minister and leaders of major political parties have to pay attention. The population of Karachi is missing in the census.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023