AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM calls for national process of consultation

Recorder Report Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), on Wednesday, stressed the need of a national process of consultation.

MQM Pakistan Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar along with MNA Abu Bakar, Joint In-charge Inter-Provincial Committee Zahid Malik and President Punjab Abid Gujjar held a press conference.

On this occasion, Aam Aadmi Party Chairman Barrister Khalid Farooq, Central General Secretary Nasreen Malik, Youth Wing Chairman Raja Wasiq along with the workers announced to join MQM and merge the party into MQM.

The MQM leaders said that the current situation in the country is not hidden from anyone. The whole country is suffering from mental agony. Hereditary politics allowed a few dynasties to rule. People have been "fielding or bowling" for 75 years.

Earlier there were two major political parties, now there are three major political parties in Pakistan. People are standing where they were. Every political party, its leaders and its elites are proving that they are 100 per cent right.

Making every position of yours right and every position of others wrong will not work. Democratic process can be developed only by showing flexibility of major political parties, rulers and elites.

Political and economic crises must be resolved. The process of capital investment has to be promoted. The three political parties are taking turns to come to power.

Farooq Sattar said people have gone below the poverty line. Leaders of all political parties have made big mistakes. The crisis of electricity, gas and flour is increasing in Karachi, he added.

100 flour mills of Karachi are going to be closed. The prime minister and leaders of major political parties have to pay attention. The population of Karachi is missing in the census.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MQM Political Parties Dr Farooq Sattar

Comments

1000 characters

MQM calls for national process of consultation

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories