OPEC+ to hold June policy meeting in person

LONDON: OPEC+ has confirmed it will hold its June 4 policy meeting in person in Vienna, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday as oil prices slid.

Sources said there had been some discussion in the group about convening the meeting virtually, since ministers will be travelling to Vienna for the OPEC seminar in July.

However, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday the meeting will go ahead in person.

Several OPEC+ members in April announced voluntary production cuts that take effect in May, but oil prices have continued to fall on concern about economic growth and interest rate hikes.

Oil fell 4% on Wednesday, extending steep losses from the previous session, towards $72 a barrel for Brent crude.