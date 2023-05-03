AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX edges higher ahead of Fed rate decision; energy stocks drag

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 07:46pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Wednesday in the run-up to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision for more clues on the central bank’s rate-hike trajectory, while a drop in energy stocks kept gains in check.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.64 points, or 0.21%, at 20,451.2.

The Fed is expected to increase lending rates by 25 basis points at the end of its policy meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET, with markets increasingly hoping for signs of a pause on further hikes.

“It will not be about the rate hike that we expect, but more so about the message signaling a pause or not, and in what way this will be framed,” said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

“A pause can help stabilize the market volatility and alleviate some of the upward pressure on the short-term yield curve.”

The TSX has been choppy in the last few days amid a slew of corporate earnings as well as monetary policy decisions from top central banks.

Utilities added 1.4%, led by a 2.4% gain in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp after the company beat quarterly fund-from-operation estimates.

Shares of Aritzia Inc plunged 14.4% after at least three brokerages downgraded the design house stock following its quarterly results.

Adding to the pressure, energy stocks lost 1.3% as oil prices continued their downward trend, with investors fretting about the health of the world’s largest economy.

Barrick Gold Corp edged up 0.6% as higher metal prices helped the gold miner beat expectations for first-quarter profit.

Loblaw Companies Ltd lost 3.6% after the retailer’s first-quarter profit fell compared to a year earlier.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX edges higher ahead of Fed rate decision; energy stocks drag

Rupee inches marginally higher, settles at 283.88 against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi

Audio leak: Govt files reference against Imran, former CJP Nisar in ECP

PTI seeks implementation of top court's order on holding elections in Punjab

Russia says Ukraine attacked Kremlin with drones in failed bid to kill Putin

Attock Refinery scales back operation amid low HSD intake

Iran seizes second oil tanker in a week in Gulf: US Navy

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Read more stories