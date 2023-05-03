AVN 65.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
EPCL 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.34%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
HUBC 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 78.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
OGDC 85.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.92%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TRG 107.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.13%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.5 (1.53%)
BR30 14,959 Increased By 37.6 (0.25%)
KSE100 42,098 Increased By 170.7 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,404 Increased By 72.9 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall on weak global cues ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 10:02am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Wednesday on weaker global cues, as caution prevailed across markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision later in the day.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.39% to 18,074.50 as of 9:45 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.40%. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials and information technology (IT) losing over 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

Wall Street equities lost over 1% overnight, dragged by banking and energy stocks ahead of the Fed rate decision due at 11:30 p.m. IST.

Asian equities remained subdued.

Earnings, FII buying boost Indian shares ahead of Fed rate decision

The odds of the Fed hiking rates by 25 basis points is at 86.7%, as of 9:45 a.m. IST, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

While the earnings and commentary on client spending from information technology companies were lacklustre, high-weightage financials have reported mostly strong results, two analysts said.

“We may see some consolidation due to caution ahead of the outcome of the Fed meet,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president - technical research at Religare Broking. Analysts expected stock-specific action to continue amid a slew of corporate earnings.

“18,200 levels for the Nifty 50 would be a psychological landmark and the benchmark can witness some resistance or consolidation,” said Vaishali Parekh, vice president - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Among individual stocks, IndiGo airline operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd jumped over 7% while Wadia group stocks such as Bombay Burmah Ltd and Bombay Dyeing lost between 2% and 6%, after Go First filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Brokerage Credit Suisse said the decision can benefit Interglobe Aviation and lead to a higher market share.

Upstream oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd lost over 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 losers on a sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares fall on weak global cues ahead of Fed rate decision

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Flour millers give strike call

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories