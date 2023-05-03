EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 25.67 million tonnes by April 30, up 9% compared with 23.46 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.27 million tonnes, down 21% from 6.72 million a year earlier.

In imports, maize flows stood at 22.99 million tonnes, up 71% on the 13.46 million tonnes imported by the same time last year while wheat imports were at 7.60 million tonnes, 249% above the year-earlier level.

Cereal imports have mounted following a drought-hit EU harvest last year. An influx of grain from war-torn Ukraine has led to protests from some eastern EU states.

The Commission said on April 28 it had reached a deal in principle to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain to resume through five EU countries that had imposed restrictions.