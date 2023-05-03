AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
PM assures support to development of AJK people

Published 03 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the federal government will provide all possible support for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

While talking a delegation led by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq, which called on him on Tuesday, the prime minister has assured to solve the problems regarding the development funds of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible and issued instructions to the concerned authorities in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Anwar-ul- Haq on assuming the post of prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a constitutional and democratic manner.

He further stated while talking to the delegation that Pakistan stands with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom and the government of Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

The prime minister further stated that India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris with its usurping tactics. 5th August 2019 India's illegal action is an attack on human rights.

The international community, including the United Nations, should take notice; he said and added that that the nation of Pakistan will always stand by the side of its Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.

He said that we exposed the atrocities committed by India on Kashmiris in front of the world at every international forum.

The delegation included Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government Ministers Colonel Waqar Noor (Retd), Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Member Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir, former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and President Pakistan Peoples Party (Azad Jammu and Kashmir) Chaudhry Yasin were present in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

