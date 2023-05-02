AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St falls on US debt-ceiling jitters, Fed meet in focus

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 07:44pm
Follow us

Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government could run out of money within a month, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The cost of insuring against a US default hit fresh highs as Yellen said the government will be unlikely to meet all payment obligations by “early June”, prompting President Joe Biden to summon four top congressional leaders to the White House next week.

“The consensus view is we will get some resolve on this … but the closer we get to that deadline without a resolve, there is a likelihood that this becomes more precarious for equity markets,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

The US central bank is expected to deliver a 25-basis-point rate increase on Wednesday and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, according to a Reuters poll.

“In large part, we’re looking at another wait-and-see day until we get to the Fed meeting,” Hogan added.

Worries about an economic downturn and concerns about stress in the banking sector have fueled expectations of rate cuts in the latter half of the year.

However, with inflation running well over the central bank’s 2% target and a still-strong labor market, chances of rate cuts seem less likely.

US stocks ended little changed on Monday following First Republic Bank’s weekend auction that led to a rout in the regional bank shares, while JPMorgan Chase & Co gained after the largest US bank picked up the beleaguered lender’s assets.

With Monday’s manufacturing data giving the Fed enough room for more near-term tightening, all eyes will be on jobs and factory orders data after the opening bell.

At 9:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 154.42 points, or 0.45%, at 33,897.28, the S&P 500 was down 14.71 points, or 0.35%, at 4,153.16, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 15.23 points, or 0.12%, at 12,197.37.

Energy stocks were the worst hit in a broad-based market decline, followed by shares of material and industrial companies.

Analysts expect first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies to fall 1.9% from a year earlier following better-than-expected reports from some technology and growth giants, a sharp improvement from the 5.1% drop expected at the start of April, according to Refinitiv data.

Pfizer Inc climbed 1.5% after its first-quarter profit beat estimates, boosted by strong demand for its recently acquired products and pneumococcal vaccines.

Uber Technologies Inc jumped 6.4% as the ride-hailing firm forecast quarterly core earnings above estimates. Smaller rival Lyft Inc lost nearly 2%.

Educational services company Chegg tanked 45.5% on a downbeat second-quarter revenue forecast on increasing competition from ChatGPT.

Icahn Enterprises LP dropped 6.7% after US short seller Hindenburg Research said it has a short position in activist investor Carl Icahn-controlled energy-to-pharma conglomerate.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.45-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.03-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 3 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 72 new lows.

US stocks Wall Street’s main indexes Wall Street indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St falls on US debt-ceiling jitters, Fed meet in focus

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ SC benches: CJP

Judiciary should be held accountable for disqualifying Nawaz, Gilani as PM: Khawaja Asif

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

10th successive positive finish: KSE-100 closes near 42,000 after 347-point gain

Aga Khan’s fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth over Rs3.5bn

Fed begins rate talks that could herald end of hikes

After Atlas Honda, Yamaha also raises bike prices

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Read more stories