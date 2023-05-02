AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.47%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.44%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.87%)
NETSOL 77.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.69%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.2%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,955 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.49%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 293 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,330 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 09:45am
Follow us

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the US Open this year after the US government said on Monday it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the US Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

‘Terrible’ Djokovic upset by Musetti in Monte Carlo in last 16

Djokovic missed last year’s Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the US Open.

The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 this year.

Novak Djokovic US Open Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories