AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.37%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.31%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.48%)
NETSOL 77.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.57%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.51%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,967 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,883 Increased By 302.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Economy Minister Goto urges US banks, regulators to tackle liquidity risks

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 09:15am
Follow us

TOKYO: Banking sector problems in the United States and Europe were caused by liquidity and interest rates risks, but won’t impact on Japan’s economy and financial system for now, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said on Tuesday.

Goto spoke to Reuters in an interview after US regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in a deal to resolve the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and draw a line under a lingering banking turmoil.

“What happened to the West involved risks of liquidity and interest rates. Financial institutions and authorities will need to respond firmly to liquidity risks,” Goto said. “I don’t see the US financial sector facing big problems.”

Asked if the US banking woes may cause a delay in any Bank of Japan efforts to normalise its easing policy down the road, Goto said he expected the central bank to steer policy flexibly and appropriately, without elaborating further.

Risk factors warrant attention such as downward any revision to forecasts for the world economy and financial market fluctuations as Western countries continue to tighten monetary policy, he added.

“The BOJ as central bank should tackle monetary policy operations, but I don’t see the current financial situation impacting Japan’s economy and financial sector as a whole. “I expect the BOJ to guide monetary policy flexibly, meaning that the central bank should do so appropriately taking economy and financial markets into account.”

Japan’s Nikkei snaps 8-day rally as heavyweight tech shares drag

On Friday, the BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves, laying the groundwork for new Governor Kazuo Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus programme.

Goto said it would be “difficult” to tap sales tax revenue as a funding source to pay for additional childcare spending given the fragile state of the Japanese economy.

Bank of Japan JPMorgan Chase & Co banking sector Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto Governor Kazuo Ueda

Comments

1000 characters

Japan Economy Minister Goto urges US banks, regulators to tackle liquidity risks

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories