PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

  • Directs federal and provincial institutions to remain alert in rainy season and use all available resources to help people
Zaheer Abbasi Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 08:54am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the federal and provincial institutions to remain alert in the rainy season and use all available resources to help people.

He directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to closely monitor the situation and stated that federal institutions should work in cooperation with provincial governments and departments.

He said that people should be provided protection, assistance and should be shifted to safe areas immediately wherever is necessary.

Rainy spell likely to begin on 15th

He also directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant authorties to monitor inter-provincial national highways.

He asked the authorities to ensure effective arrangements for traffic flow and public convenience on Quetta-Karachi highway as well as Quetta-Sabi Highway in Bolan. The premier said that people should be alerted in various highways and affected areas, adding that the protection of life and property of the people is the first priority of the government.

Tulukan Mairandi May 02, 2023 06:51am
When will Pakistan be jolted into default?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

