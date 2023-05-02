Sindh police creating new Katcha (riverine) Police Force

LARKANA: The Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday, presided over a high-level meeting to discuss the operational strategy for the riverine forests of Larkana and Sukkur Division with DIGs, SSPs and other Senior Police officers of Larkana and Sukkur ranges at SSP office Larkana.

The DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Police Sukkur Police Range Jaweed Jaskani, SSPs and other senior police officers briefed the IG Police Sindh.

Talking to journalists, IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the Sindh Police are creating a new Katcha (riverine) Police Force consisting of 5 thousand police officers and personnel to eliminate bandits in Katcha area of Larkana and Sukkur Divisions.

The force will have a separate police line along with the posting of additional SPs and DSPs, he said.

He said that the focal person of this force will be DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh.

IG Police said we will use the resources that the police have at present and if more resources are needed, the help of the government will be taken for this.

He said that before this, in 1997, this force was at the SSP level and it gave much better results, but at that time there was no approval from the government.

IG Sindh further said that the border crossings of Sindh and Sindh are connected, so the police are facing problems in operations there, but now police pickets have been established there which will be permanent and continuous.

He said that Sindh police has formulated a strategy against the bandits who challenge the police.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that Sindh police is conducting intelligence base operations on the special directives of the Sindh government and it has full support of the government.

DIG Sukkur Javed Jaskani, DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, SSP Larkana Muhammad Imran, SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio, SSP Jacobabad Dr. Sumir Noor Channa, SSP Shikarpur Irfan Samoo, SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot Saddam Khaskheli and other officers were also present during the meeting.