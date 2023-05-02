AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.44%)
EPCL 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.19%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,960 Decreased By -68.4 (-0.45%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 293 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,330 Decreased By -46.4 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh police creating new Katcha (riverine) Police Force

APP Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LARKANA: The Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday, presided over a high-level meeting to discuss the operational strategy for the riverine forests of Larkana and Sukkur Division with DIGs, SSPs and other Senior Police officers of Larkana and Sukkur ranges at SSP office Larkana.

The DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, DIG Police Sukkur Police Range Jaweed Jaskani, SSPs and other senior police officers briefed the IG Police Sindh.

Talking to journalists, IG Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the Sindh Police are creating a new Katcha (riverine) Police Force consisting of 5 thousand police officers and personnel to eliminate bandits in Katcha area of Larkana and Sukkur Divisions.

The force will have a separate police line along with the posting of additional SPs and DSPs, he said.

He said that the focal person of this force will be DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh.

IG Police said we will use the resources that the police have at present and if more resources are needed, the help of the government will be taken for this.

He said that before this, in 1997, this force was at the SSP level and it gave much better results, but at that time there was no approval from the government.

IG Sindh further said that the border crossings of Sindh and Sindh are connected, so the police are facing problems in operations there, but now police pickets have been established there which will be permanent and continuous.

He said that Sindh police has formulated a strategy against the bandits who challenge the police.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that Sindh police is conducting intelligence base operations on the special directives of the Sindh government and it has full support of the government.

DIG Sukkur Javed Jaskani, DIG Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, SSP Larkana Muhammad Imran, SSP Ghotki Tanveer Tunio, SSP Jacobabad Dr. Sumir Noor Channa, SSP Shikarpur Irfan Samoo, SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot Saddam Khaskheli and other officers were also present during the meeting.

Sindh police Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon Katcha riverine Police Force

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh police creating new Katcha (riverine) Police Force

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories