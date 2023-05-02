Marriyam criticises Khan’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said it was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s tenure where six million people went jobless and pushed 20 million below the poverty line.

She lashed out at Khan for being so “insensitive and shameless” to his workers who had been facing harsh weather while their leader was sitting inside his car and asking them whether they were tired.

Marriyum said Khan could and would not come out of his car as he knew what the labourers had faced during his government’s tenure.

