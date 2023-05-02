AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.86%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.22%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.75%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.37%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 85.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.71%)
PAEL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,885 Increased By 304.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fed says new refinements of trading process are coming

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

NEW YORK: The Federal Reserve is planning new steps to ensure officials and top staff are complying with financial trading and ethics rules put in place last year, it said in a report on Monday.

The report, released Monday by the central bank’s in-house watchdog, the Office of the Inspector General, or OIG, argued that more central bank staff should be covered by the rules.

More work can be done on the process of filing disclosure reports and verify their accuracy, while clarifying how those who violate the rules will be held accountable, it said.

The Fed’s Board of Governors concurred with much of the IG report findings and offered timelines and processes for meeting the recommendations. A Fed spokesperson declined to comment beyond the Board’s formal responses in the report.

“We take seriously the need to ensure the effectiveness of the [Federal Open Market Committee’s] Trading and Investment Policy, and we look forward to addressing the OIG’s recommendations,” Fed Chairman Powell said in the IG’s report.

The watchdog’s report is the latest development in a long running effort by the central bank to impose limits on officials’ and staff financial activities.

In 2021, the leaders of the Dallas and Boston regional Fed banks retired early after their financial disclosure statements showed they’d actively traded in financial markets while setting monetary policy, even as that trading was consistent with rules then in place.

Other Fed officials have also faced heat for their trading activities, including Powell and former Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida. Meanwhile, last year Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic acknowledged some of his investment activity inadvertently happened at forbidden periods.

The IG is still looking into the trading of regional Fed officials.

The Fed formalized new rules that sharply restricted what Fed officials and senior staff can trade and when they can do it, and required pre-approval for trades as well in February of last year. The new rules were aimed at ensuring central bankers are setting monetary policy for the good of the nation and not their own personal financial positions.

The Fed said in response to the IG recommendations that by the second quarter of next year it plans to have a system to verify that information disclosed by officials and staff is accurate. But according to the report, some at the central bank viewed the process as burdensome and possibly even unnecessary.

“A Board official stated that requiring brokerage statements from covered individuals would be a significant resource requirement and may not be worth the burden or cost,” the report said, adding “another Board official stated the Board does not have a problem that necessitates reviewing brokerage statements and that requiring them would be excessive.”

The Fed also said in the report that by the end of this year, it would offer a formal draft on how violations of the trading policy would be enforced, and who would be responsible for imposing any sanctions.

Federal Reserve Fed US Fed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell OIG

Comments

1000 characters

Fed says new refinements of trading process are coming

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories