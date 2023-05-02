Six Afghan nationals arrested in combing operation

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and police on Monday arrested six Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities during a combing operation in Karachi.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the combing operation was carried out by Rangers and police troops in Jamali Goth, Karachi against the criminal elements. During the operation six Afghan nationals illegally living in Karachi were taken into custody over criminal records.

The arrested named Gul Mir, Agha Noor, Saeed Mir, Khuda-e-Noor, Muhammad Hafeez and Allah Dad were involved in dacoities, street crimes and drug peddling.

The spokesperson further said during the operation, six kg hashish and a motorcycle were also recovered from a junkyard.

The arrested outlaws have been handed over to the police for further action, the Sindh Rangers spokesperson said.

Earlier on November 11, Sindh Rangers and police in their joint action rounded up 122 illegal immigrants, who were attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the personnel of the paramilitary forces and police searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered the 122 suspects who, Rangers and police claimed, were Afghan citizens having illegally penetrated into Pakistan.