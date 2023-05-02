Appointment of 8 NIRC members notified

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued a notification for the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), a gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to labourers on the occasion of International Labour Day being observed today (Monday).

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued an official notification in light of the approval of the Federal Cabinet, said a statement issued on Monday.

The eight persons appointed as members of NIRC included retired civil servant Syed Noorul Hasnain, retired district and sessions judges Abdul Qayyum, Sohail Akram Muhammad Zubair Khan and Shabbir Hussain Awan.

Lawyers Mohammad Sirajul Islam Khan, Abdul Ghani and Manwar Hussain Turi are also among the appointed members of NIRC.

The Cabinet had approved the appointments to these vacant posts on the summary of the Ministry of Information.

These posts were vacant for past nine months and the commission has been established for the settlement of industrial disputes.

The commission also registers workers’ associations.

In protecting the rights of workers and improving their conditions NIRC is an attached department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

NIRC is established under Section 53 of the Industrial Relations Commission (IRA).