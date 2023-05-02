AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.45%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.53%)
EPCL 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.48%)
NETSOL 77.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.57%)
OGDC 85.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
PRL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.79%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -60 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,892 Increased By 311.6 (0.75%)
KSE30 15,333 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Appointment of 8 NIRC members notified

APP Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued a notification for the appointment of eight members of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), a gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to labourers on the occasion of International Labour Day being observed today (Monday).

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued an official notification in light of the approval of the Federal Cabinet, said a statement issued on Monday.

The eight persons appointed as members of NIRC included retired civil servant Syed Noorul Hasnain, retired district and sessions judges Abdul Qayyum, Sohail Akram Muhammad Zubair Khan and Shabbir Hussain Awan.

Lawyers Mohammad Sirajul Islam Khan, Abdul Ghani and Manwar Hussain Turi are also among the appointed members of NIRC.

The Cabinet had approved the appointments to these vacant posts on the summary of the Ministry of Information.

These posts were vacant for past nine months and the commission has been established for the settlement of industrial disputes.

The commission also registers workers’ associations.

In protecting the rights of workers and improving their conditions NIRC is an attached department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

NIRC is established under Section 53 of the Industrial Relations Commission (IRA).

Federal Government PM Shehbaz Sharif International Labour Day NIRC

Comments

1000 characters

Appointment of 8 NIRC members notified

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories