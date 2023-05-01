Ready for simultaneous elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14: Imran

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that his party was ready for simultaneous elections if assemblies were dissolved before May 14, Aaj News reported.

Addressing PTI's rally in Lahore, he said the government should confirm the dissolution of assemblies before May 14 in the next round of talks.

"We are ready for elections on the same day if assemblies dissolve in May," he said.

Imran said the coalition government was trying to deceive the Supreme Court in the garb of dialogue.

"If they do not dissolve assemblies before May 14, we will demand elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and if they do not implement the top court's decision or take any action against Chief Justice of Pakistan, then the entire nation will be on streets."

Imran accused the opposition of trying to delay elections to stop him from regaining power. He criticised the ruling parties and said they will only hold polls if they see an opportunity to win and remove him from their path.

"They want to kill or put me in jail," he said, adding that the opposition had attacked his home and arrested PTI workers. He also claimed that the government was arresting PTI workers to weaken the party.

The PTI chief warned that his party would take to the streets if anyone tried to break the Constitution or go against the Supreme Court (SC).

"If they break the Constitution, then there would be the law of the jungle in Pakistan. We will not be silent if anyone goes against the Constitution," he said.