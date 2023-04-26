Brecorder Logo
Imran claims his life in danger from 'three people' involved in Wazirabad assassination attempt

  • Says Interior Minister's claim of threat to his life from foreign agencies is only a deception
BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2023
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday responded to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's claim that the former premier's life is under threat from foreign agencies, saying the only threat to his life is from the "three people" he had named after Wazirabad assassination attempt.

"Same 3 + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on 18 March in ICT Judicial Complex," Imran claimed in a Twitter thread.

"If any attempt is made now on my life, these same ppl will be responsible," he stressed.

The former premier went on to say that these people are now trying to "create another deception of foreign agencies" to plan another attack.

PTI Chief said that the new effort is similar to the previous assassination attempt in which the people he accused tried to pin the blame on a religious extremist.

"I want to make it crystal clear to the nation that the only ppl responsible for any attempt on my life will be the ppl I have identified," he wrote.

Imran said these people are petrified because they know that he will be "elected back to power and hold them accountable, hence their efforts to assassinate me."

Comments

Love Your Country Apr 26, 2023 11:26pm
lol - he's nothing else to say, has run out of ideas.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Apr 26, 2023 11:29pm
IK has run out of cards to play....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
MKA Apr 26, 2023 11:45pm
Mr IK the ILZAAM khan all you can do is accuse and make false claims.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

