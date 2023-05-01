AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Punjab CM pays tributes to ‘brave struggle of labourers’

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the International Workers’ Day heartily felicitated all the manpower of Pakistan and expresses his good wishes for them as well. Mohsin Naqvi stated that this day reminds us of the struggle of Chicago martyrs against oppression and brutality adding that the labourers are our real heroes who augment the national economy by earning their legitimate livelihoods. Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the brave struggle of labourers in the construction and progress of their country.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that a labourers’ dignity is brightened and manifested by declaring him a friend of Allah Almighty. Mohsin Naqvi saluted the dignity of labourers adding that no nation can tread on the path of progress and triumph without them. He apprised that the incumbent Caretaker government has enhanced the minimum wage of workers from rupees 25 thousand to rupees 32 thousand. Mohsin Naqvi stressed that there is a dire need to equip the labourers with latest technologies in order to improve national production.

He outlined that the real pace behind our progress lies in the proactive manpower of Pakistan adding that the workers and labourers are partners in their endeavours to achieve national progress and prosperity.

He underscored that an expeditious, comprehensive and durable target of progress is only attained through a hardworking, dedicated and spirited manpower. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the government is determined to undertake all steps to promote quality of life of the labourers along with ensuring their wellbeing.

