May 01, 2023
PM’s aide lauds PPP commitment to rights of labourers

Press Release Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
KARACHI: The 1st of May, International Labour Day, is an occasion of great significance, as it highlights the contributions of workers and the importance of their rights and dignity. Public communication has a critical role to play in amplifying the voices of workers and raising awareness about the challenges they face.

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Fahd Haroon, the Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Public Communication and Digital Platforms, commends Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, for his unwavering commitment to the labour struggle in Pakistan.

In his message, Fahd Haroon acknowledged the challenges faced by workers in Pakistan, including low wages, poor working conditions, and lack of social protection.

Fahd Haroon appreciated the efforts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistan People’s Party’s efforts in advocating for workers’ rights and raising their voices at the national and international levels.

He also appreciated Chairman Bilawal’s support for public communication, through which we can mobilize public opinion, create a sense of solidarity and empathy, and put pressure to prioritize workers’ rights and well-being.

He notes and appreciated that the Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced an immediate increase of 25% in the amount of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stipend, vowing that the process of providing relief money to the flood-affected small farmers by the Sindh government be accelerated also.

Fahd Haroon emphasizes that the labour struggle is not just a matter of economic justice but also a fundamental human right. He calls upon all political leaders, civil society organizations, and employers to join hands and support the labour struggle in Pakistan and around the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari BISP International Labour Day rights of labourers

