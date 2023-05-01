AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Utilising friendly countries’ currencies: Govt move to import crude oil from Russia hailed

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2023 03:28am
LAHORE: The President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik hails government wise decision to import crude oil from Russia in currencies of friendly countries as mutually agreed by the two countries.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Muslim Khan Buneri here on Sunday he said it’s good omen that Pakistan will pay in the currencies of friendly countries which he added will definitely ease dollars pressure on either sides and help pave way for further strengthening of existing economic cooperation and bilateral relations. He said agreements between both sides will pay dividends in the days to come.

He appreciated that Islamabad wants to import 35% of its total crude oil requirement from Russia He said Pakistan depends on oil from Gulf countries, mainly due to close political and friendly ties, which often extend facilities like deferred payments, and that route is cheaper logistically given proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said earlier recent decision of government was also good one for direct settlement and clearing in RMB between China and Pakistan which will help balance greatly the possible trade fluctuations caused by changes in US dollars.

He said moreover, RMB clearing can be fast track for two countries to further deepen industrial cooperation in financing and purchasing. He said the trade volume of Belt and Road countries has reached 11.6 trillion Yuan last year.

If RMB clearing and settlement is fully encouraged, trade efficiency in countries along the Belt and Road will improve, as will more extensive financial cooperation, he added. Quoting “2022 RMB internationalization” report, he said about 78.8% of the surveyed global industrial and commercial firms are thinking about adopting RMB or growing its [RMB] share in cross border transactions.

Concluding he said as inflation and energy crisis in Europe and the United States have eroded market confidence and China’s economy is the same size as the EU,s ,the RMB may become a future safe heaven for investors.

He said since 2006, annual trade between Pakistan and China has averaged 17.61 billion US dollars. He said Bank of China and State Bank of Pakistan accord will support cross border transactions.

