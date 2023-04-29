AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Faisal Kapadia, Bilal Maqsood to reunite for Dubai travel series

Published April 29, 2023 Updated April 29, 2023 08:23pm
Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, who gained fame together with their former band Strings, are going to be reuniting together for new show on YouTube, showcasing attractions in Dubai, stated a press release on Saturday.

The three-episode series, all set to launch next week, will be geared towards Pakistani travellers, showcasing sites, attractions and activities for visitors of all ages.

Each episode will run for an average of 9 minutes, and will cover history, modern architecture, leisure and entertainment options.

Coke Studio goes international with live performance in Dubai

Discussing the campaign, Kapadia said Dubai has always held a special place in our hearts.

“Having lived in Dubai since 2012, it was an amazing experience reintroducing Bilal to the city that I call my second home.

“We were able to explore the city together and create new memories while reminiscing about our past experiences. We hope this series will inspire and encourage Pakistani tourists to discover the wonders of Dubai and all that it has to offer.”

Maqsood added, “As a musician, I’ve had the privilege of performing in Dubai many times before. But this time, I had the chance to explore the city as a tourist, with my friend and ex-bandmate Faisal by my side.”

“We were both in awe of how much the city has transformed and how many new attractions it has to offer. This journey allowed me to rediscover Dubai in a whole new light and constantly amazed me with its charm and the endless possibilities it offered.

“I can’t wait for our fans to join us on this journey and experience the magic of Dubai for themselves through this YouTube series.”

Kapadia and Maqsood formed the popular rock band Strings for 33 years. Initially the band had comprised of four members Rafiq Wazir Ali, Kareem Bashir Bhoy, with Kapadia and Maqsood.

They announced the decision to split in early 2021, following 6 studio albums, and several Coke Studio seasons. “We have not split up, this is just a mutual decision to close this chapter,” Maqsood was quoted as saying in news reports back then.

The duo were well known for their hit songs, namely ‘Sar Kiye Ye Pahaar’, ‘Durr’, ‘Dhaani’, ‘Ye Hai Meri Kahani, Najane Kyun’, among several others.

The duo is also appreciated across the border.

