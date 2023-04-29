AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Huge fire at Crimea fuel depot after drone strike

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2023 01:54pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: A huge fire broke out on Saturday at a fuel depot in Sevastopol, the main port in Moscow-annexed Crimea, with authorities saying it was the result of a drone attack.

Sevastopol is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive launched last year.

“A fuel reserve is on fire in the Kazachya Bay district” of the city, the Moscow-installed governor of the peninsula Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday.

“According to preliminary information, it was caused by a drone strike.”

He said the fire’s size was “around 1,000 square metres” and published images of huge clouds of smoke rising into the air.

Russian strikes kill 26 including five children

Razvozhayev called on Crimeans to “remain calm” and in a later post said “nobody was hurt.”

He said authorities had “the situation under control” and said there was no threat to civilian infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Russia said it had “repelled” a drone attack on the port.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Black Sea Crimea drone strike Russian forces Russian invasion of Ukraine Black Sea port

Comments

1000 characters

Huge fire at Crimea fuel depot after drone strike

After late-night raid: police book Parvez Elahi on several charges including terrorism

Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

Nothing more important than motherland: COAS Asim Munir

Italian power giant Eni earned $550mn by reneging on Pakistan LNG supply: report

Fighting enters third week in Sudan despite new truce

Russian strikes kill 26 including five children

Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Power Division says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Read more stories